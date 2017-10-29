Girona deal major blow to champions Real Madrid with 2-1 victory

Girona claimed a stunning 2-1 victory over Real Madrid to deal a major blow to the LaLiga champions' hopes of retaining their title.

Although it is still early in the season, Zinedine Zidane's side already have eight points to make up on rivals Barcelona and sit four points behind Valencia.

Few would have seen a hiccup coming at Barcelona's Catalan neighbours Girona, playing in the top flight for the first time.

This is by far the biggest result in the minnows' history and will no doubt be celebrated wildly across Catalonia given the political backdrop.

This was no smash-and-grab raid either, with Girona twice hitting the post in the first half and unlucky to be behind to an Isco breakaway goal.

They turned the tables with two goals in four minutes early in the second half from Cristhian Stuani and Portu and withstood the inevitable Real salvo with relative comfort.

Getafe produced a superb second-half performance to come from behind and beat Real Sociedad 2-1 at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

The visitors took the lead after just five minutes when Adnan Januzaj picked up the ball just inside his own half and was allowed to advance unchallenged before playing a perfectly-weighted ball to Mikel Oyarzabal, who fired a first-time finish into the bottom corner.

Getafe offered little going forward in the first half but were a different side after the interval and deservedly equalised in the 78th minute as Francisco Portillo's superb pass allowed fellow substitute Angel Rodriguez to control on his chest before firing home.

And the home side secured all three points five minutes from time when Inigo Martinez brought down Rodriguez in the area and Jorge Molina scored from the spot.

Lyon moved within seven points leaders Paris St Germain with a comfortable 2-0 victory over bottom club Metz, whose losing run was extended to five Ligue 1 matches.

Nabil Fekir scored twice in the opening 20 minutes and the visitors, who have scored just two goals in five matches on the road this season, had no response.

The victory moved Lyon, now five matches unbeaten since September's defeat to PSG, up to third in the table, three points behind second-placed Monaco.

Werder Bremen remain without a win in the Bundesliga this season after slumping to a 3-0 home defeat to Augsburg.

Michael Gregoritsch headed the visitors in front five minutes before the interval and Alfred Finnbogason doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time, converting a penalty awarded after he was fouled by Niklas Moisander.

Gregoritsch made certain of the three points with his second goal of the game on 61 minutes, finishing off a counter-attack led by Brazilian Caiuby.

Lazio took full advantage of their early kick-off to close the gap on Serie A's top two by beating pointless bottom side Benevento 5-1.

The Rome club took a fourth-minute lead through Bastos and by the midway point of the half were in full control with further goals from Ciro Immobile and Adam Marusic.

Achraf Lazaaar's consolation just after the interval was only Benevento's second goal at home in six matches this season but Marco Parolo restored the visitors' three-goal cushion and Nani scored their fifth late on.

Lazio's win took them level on points with the Napoli and Juventus, with the former facing Sassuolo later in the day.