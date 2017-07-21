Gina Akpe-Moses wins 100m gold for Ireland at European U20 Championships

Ireland has a 100m European champion after Gina Akpe-Moses sprinted to gold at the U20 Athletics Championships in Italy, writes Stephen Barry.

The Louth teenager clinched first place with a strong finish, clocking a time of 11.71 seconds to finish ahead of Germany’s Keshia Kwadwo.

GOLD FOR IRELAND!



Gina Akpe-Moses wins the 100m at the European U20 Championships in 11.71 from Germany's Keshia Kwadwo. #Grosseto2017 pic.twitter.com/UbMdSA0njQ — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 21, 2017

“It feels amazing, I am so, so, so happy! I’m really thankful for everyone who helped me get this far and I’m just absolutely ecstatic. I can’t believe it,” said the overjoyed Blackrock AC athlete.

Gina Akpe-Moses on being the 100m European U20 champ! #grosseto2017 pic.twitter.com/siamcYuRk0 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 21, 2017

She wasn’t even the only Irish sprinter in the final, with Ciara Neville crossing the line in seventh in 11.98 seconds – the first time that’s happened since Patricia Amond and Michelle Walsh competed in the 1979 100m final.

That winning feeling crossing the line for gold! Gina-Akpe Moses cheers with delight. Photo cred: @FeidhlimKelly #grosseto2017 pic.twitter.com/5sbygqGzwu — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 21, 2017

WOW!!!!! Sprint title for Ireland!!! 🙌well done Gina Akpe Moses#europeanchampion https://t.co/1xLZ2CPyxI — Derval O'Rourke (@DervalORourke) July 21, 2017

Earlier, North Sligo's Chris O'Donnell booked his place in the 400m final by winning his semi-final in 46.78 seconds, while Mayo's Michaela Walsh has qualified for both the shot putt and hammer finals.