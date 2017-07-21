Gina Akpe-Moses wins 100m gold for Ireland at European U20 Championships

Back to Sport Home

Ireland has a 100m European champion after Gina Akpe-Moses sprinted to gold at the U20 Athletics Championships in Italy, writes Stephen Barry.

The Louth teenager clinched first place with a strong finish, clocking a time of 11.71 seconds to finish ahead of Germany’s Keshia Kwadwo.

“It feels amazing, I am so, so, so happy! I’m really thankful for everyone who helped me get this far and I’m just absolutely ecstatic. I can’t believe it,” said the overjoyed Blackrock AC athlete.

She wasn’t even the only Irish sprinter in the final, with Ciara Neville crossing the line in seventh in 11.98 seconds – the first time that’s happened since Patricia Amond and Michelle Walsh competed in the 1979 100m final.

Earlier, North Sligo's Chris O'Donnell booked his place in the 400m final by winning his semi-final in 46.78 seconds, while Mayo's Michaela Walsh has qualified for both the shot putt and hammer finals.
KEYWORDS: athletics, ireland, Gina Akpe-Moses, gold medal, european, u20

 

By Stephen Barry

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport