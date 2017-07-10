Get pro-tennis tips from Andy Murray’s former coach

If you’re looking for some pro-tips to help you brush up on your tennis skills, who could be a better source of knowledge than Andy Murray’s former coach?

Mark Petchey coached Andy Murray before he made it into the top 50 players in the world, and reveals the way to achieve professional quality in your game:

Serving

(Gareth Fuller/PA)

1. Stand on the baseline

2. Practise throwing the ball with your front shoulder turned a little into the court

3. Throw your racket hand “up and over”, keeping a straight line with the through-motion of your arm

4. The ball toss is key: practise consistency by throwing the ball up through a basketball hoop

Returning a serve

(Alastair Grant/AP/PA)

1. Stand on the balls of your feet, with your legs set apart for a wide base: don’t rock back on your heels

2. Keep your head forward, and low to give you a good eye-line over the net

3. Keep your eye on your opponent’s racket strings when they serve

Forehand

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA)

1. Make sure you get your racket back in time to control the shot

2. Practise your grip by picking the racket up near the bottom of the handle, giving it a small shake and a small quarter-turn to add an extra chance of spin