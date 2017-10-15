German team Hertha Berlin take a knee in solidarity with American sports stars
Hertha Berlin players took a knee in solidarity with American sports stars ahead of their Bundesliga game against Schalke on Saturday.
The whole team linked arms and made the kneeling gesture shortly before kick-off, while substitutes and management repeated the move on the touchline.
In a statement posted on their official Twitter feed, the club wrote:
"Hertha BSC stands for tolerance and responsibility!
"For a tolerant Berlin and an open-minded world, now and forevermore! #TakeAKnee #hahohe"
The move follows a series of similar protests by NFL players against perceived racial injustice. Those actions have been criticised by United States President Donald Trump.
Last weekend, US vice-president Mike Pence walked out of a match between the Indianapolis Colts and the San Francisco 49ers after a number of 49ers players took a knee during the pre-match national anthem.
