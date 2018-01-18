Gerbrandt Grobler named in Munster A team to face Ospreys

Gerbrandt Grobler has been named in the Munster A team for tomorrow's British and Irish Cup match against the Ospreys in Cork.

It means the South African lock, who has been the centre of controversy this week, will not make his senior debut in Sunday's Champions Cup clash with Castre at Thomond Park.

The Province have been heavily criticised for recruiting Grobler, who failed a drugs test in 2014.

- Digital Desk