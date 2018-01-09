Gerbrandt Grobler back for Munster ahead of Racing clash

Gerbrandt Grobler is back in contention for Munster's penultimate European Champions Cup Pool 4 trip to Racing this weekend.

The South African lock has returned to training following ankle surgery and could face his former side.

Flanker Chris Cloete is following the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in the loss to Ulster on New Year's Day.

Calvin Nash (hip), Niall Scannell (ribs) and Tommy O’Donnell (shoulder) are all continuing to recover from injuries.

Head coach Johan van Graan says winger Andrew Conway should be fine despite a minor ankle sprain.

Munster also confirmed that head of athletic performance Aled Walters will leave the province to join the South African national team in March, and van Graan says they will cope without him.

"Aled is a special person, we've known about it for a number of weeks, the squad have learned about it, and we wish him well," he said.

"He's a big part of our team, a fantastic man, and he's very knowledgeable and very good in his field.

"All credit to Munster, who keep producing top quality management who go to international jobs, so we'll follow a process and appoint somebody of quality that will fit the Munster culture.

"He's with us until March, so nothing's changing on that front.

"It's always sad to lose quality people but you also want people to live out their dream and obviously he's had an opportunity to go to Springboks, and we wish him well."

- Digital desk