Ger Cunningham confirms he has stepped down as Dublin hurling manager

Ger Cunningham has confirmed he has stepped down from his role as Dublin hurling manager after nearly three years in the position, writes Ciara Phelan.

In a statement on Dublin's GAA website, the 55-year-old Cork man confirmed the decision after discussions with the Dublin County Board.

In the statement, the retired Cork goalkeeper said: "It has been an honour and indeed a privilege to manage the team and as I leave I have nothing but admiration for the squad of players who have represented Dublin with pride and passion."

He thanked the team for their commitment both on and off the field.

He extended his "heartfelt gratitude" to the background team involved over the last three years for their dedication to the game and described their teamwork as "invaluable."

He also addressed the speculation surrounding different aspects of Dublin hurling over the years and said all decisions made were in the interest of the players.

Cunningham's stint with the Dubs has been riddled with controversy after numerous high-profile players left the panel.

"For the record every decision that my backroom team and I made was always in the best interests of Dublin senior hurling," he wrote.

"Furthermore, Dublin hurling supporters should be in no doubt that this group of players have massive desire to represent Dublin and possess huge dedication and commitment to their county."

Mr Cunningham signed off his resignation by wishing his successor luck for the future with Dublin hurling.

"As I leave the position I would like to wish my successor the very best for the future."

County Board Chairman, Sean Shanley, paid tribute to Ger Cunningham and stated: "Ger has given valuable inter-county experience to many of our young players over the past three years."

He thanked Ger and his management teams for their time, dedication and commitment during their term adding and said: "The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Ger and his management team in September."