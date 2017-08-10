George Hook gives his view after David Corkery reveals women's rugby 'bothers' him

Rugby pundit George Hook has said he does not think rugby is a good sport for women to play.

It follows a Facebook post by former Ireland international David Corkery which says rugby is not for women and that God did not intend for women to be smashed in a tackle.

The controversial rant has been met with some backlash.

Ireland women's rugby team had a narrow 19-17 win over Australia at the World Cup last night as Ireland hosts the 2017 World Cup.

George Hook shared his opinion about women's rugby.

He said: "In my view perhaps only, and I think women's rugby is inherently a worse sport for women than boxing.

"The reason I don’t think rugby is a good sport for women, but I would die to defend their right to play it, if they want to play it as long as they are aware of the inherent danger, then they are fully entitled to play it."

"Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017

Way back in 1823 when the William Webb Ellis picked up a soccer ball and ran with it during a school football match, I doubt very much that he would have envisaged where his actions would have led.

Not only has the male version of rugby union grown into the global beast as you see today, it has now also attracted the interest of the opposite sex and despite the lack of a solid playing infrastructure and decent playing numbers, Women’s rugby seems to be moving in the right direction.

Personally, I find watching the women’s game complicated and arduous to watch.

I think we all partly watch rugby because of the physical battles it produces. The big hits, the powerful runs, the struggle at the scrum and so on, however I simply do not like watching ladies knocking lumps out of each other, and before any women’s pro right campaigners start circling the wagons and looking to burn me at the stake, this is only an opinion.

Ladies boxing and ladies MMA are two other sports that I really find hard to view but it is not up to me to tell people what they should and shouldn’t do with their bodies.

Maybe I’m just getting old but when I see women partake in any kind of confrontational and aggressive behaviourisms, it just doesn’t sit right with me.

When god (if there is one) created women, he didn’t do so with the intention for them to be smashed in a tackle or punched in the face. Come to think of it, he probably didn’t design man for that purpose either!

Anyhow, I have absolutely nothing against women in sport, in fact I think the sporting world would be a very dull and monochrome place if we didn’t have their participation, but it’s just the physicality of rugby and hand to hand combat of boxing that bothers me.

I also think the ladies game lacks the same kind of entertainment value that the men’s version offers albeit, there are some male games where you would be better off watching the grass grow in your front lawn such are the ridged restrictions placed on today’s players by their coaches.

The British and Irish Lion’s tour which has just passed was a breath of fresh air and even though the Lion’s were extremely lucky to have drawn the series, it has left a very positive and evolutionary vibe on where the game needs to go in terms of pace and skill. Hollywood could not have written the conclusion to Warren Gatlands little expedition to his native land and this is what keeps the money rolling in. I just wonder will the public be as excited about women’s rugby when this tournament concludes?

I fully realise that the women’s game is still very much in its infancy in terms of growth in this country and that in order for it to develop and flourish there needs to be a major increase in funding from the various governing unions. Unfortunately, this is something that is not going to happen anytime soon because of the ever-increasing running costs that are associated with the men’s professional game.

The professional game has already severely tarnished the amateur club game in this country and unless the women’s code can generate a massive surge in support, funding and most importantly television viewing figures, it is highly unlikely that the IRFU will put in place a progressive grass roots system that will allow females obtain the skills they need.

At this stage, it is imperative to remind people that accountants now run the game in most countries and unless teams, be they male or female, can generate surplice revenue, they will be viewed as unwanted baggage.

Regrettably the game is now a business.

In terms of effort and sacrifice there is no one who can question the commitment that the women who will represent Ireland for the duration of the 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup have given.

In terms of monetary reward for the players it will only be trivial however, they will always be able to boast for wearing their country’s colours on a world stage.

To play in a World Cup of any description is something that very few will have the distinction of doing so and these girls should be very proud of what they are about to achieve, irrespective of how they finish up.

Unlike the male version the women’s World Cup only comprises of twelve teams and Tom Tierney’s Ireland have been drawn in a group that consists of Australia, France and Japan.

Thankfully none of the top three teams in World Rugby’s ranking system are in Irelands (ranked 5th) group however, their games against France (ranked 4th) and Australia (ranked 6th) will be incredibly taxing on Tierney’s squad. Their game against the Japanese who find themselves well down the table in fourteenth spot should be nothing more than a really good fitness session for the girls and a chance for the Irish management to give the fringe players an opportunity to stake their claim for a starting birth.

The news that Ireland’s captain Niamh Briggs had to withdraw from the squad last week will be a massive blow for all involved. Not only because of her vast experience as a player and leader but also as a goal kicker and strike runner.

Briggs who would have been participating in her third World Cup ruptured her Achilles tendon and is set for a lengthy spell on the side line.

Losing your captain eight days before the commencement of a World Cup is hardly the best way to prepare but everyone knows injury is just one of the cruel facets of sport that must be negotiated and the remainder of the squad must turn this negative into some kind of positive entity and feed from it.

England, New Zealand and believe it or not Canada are the three hot favourites to be crowned champions on the 26th of August in Belfast.

Irelands best ever finish was fourth back in 2014 so anything better than that should be deemed a successful outing albeit, I know Tom Tierney and his girls will not be looking at this once in a life time opportunity like this.

Ireland are the home nation and whilst the publicity that this competition has generated is a far cry from where it needs to be, I can assure you that this World Cup will be ferociously contested by all involved.

I will not be attending any of the games but I will watch Ireland’s progress with intrigue and I wish Tom and his girls all the very best.

Who knows I might even be converted and start to enjoy the ladies adaptation of the game?

But I doubt it!

Please feel free to share or comment."