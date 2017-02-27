George Baker remains 'stable' in hospital after St Moritz fall

George Baker remains in a stable condition in a Swiss hospital after a horror fall on the ice at St Moritz on Sunday, the jockey's brother, Zac, said today.

Baker, who won the St Leger last September on Harbour Law, was riding Boomerang Bob for Jamie Osborne on the frozen lake track when the horse was brought down and fatally injured in the first race of the day.

George Baker conscious in hospital after horror fall at St Moritz - https://t.co/lvMw5qvRiW pic.twitter.com/VFpzefeBUn — Racing Post (@RacingPost) February 26, 2017

Two other horses came down in the incident but neither they nor their jockeys were seriously injured.

Baker was taken to a trauma hospital in Chur and the rest of the meeting was abandoned. Following a track inspection, a crack was found in the ice.

Amateur jockey Zac Baker said: "As far as I'm aware, the situation hasn't changed today.

"His wife, Nicola, is now there with him while Mum and Dad have stayed at home to look after their baby.

"He's still in intensive care but is stable."