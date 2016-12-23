Geordie Ray Hudson is the hilarious commentator Fifa 17 has been crying out for

We know what you’re thinking: there’s nothing wrong with Fifa 17′s commentary. Agreed, but wait until you hear former footballer Ray Hudson’s Geordie commentary give the game another level.

Hudson did play for Newcastle briefly, before spending much of his career in the US, but we think EA Sports might have found a new vocation for the Gateshead-born midfielder.

Let’s see what Hudson has to say about some of these marvellous goals…

The video begins promisingly, as Hudson mumbles: “This is lovely tumble dryer possession.” Immediately amusing.

Highlights include, “A rabona to make an onion cry!” along with the outrageous imagery of “He sees his team mates… he needs them like a fish needs a bicycle!”

Astonishing stuff – Alan Smith’s musings will never sound the same again.