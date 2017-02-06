Genie Bouchard is set to go on a date with a fan after losing Super Bowl bet on Twitter

Usually when a sporting bet goes wrong, you lose a few pounds and forget about it.

Not so for Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard, who bet big on the Atlanta Falcons to hold on to their lead while she was watching the Super Bowl.

Bouchard responded to this cheeky offer from a fan to gamble a date with the Falcons in control against the New England Patriots.

But she didn’t count on the greatest Super Bowl comeback of all time occurring, as the Patriots recovered from 28-3 to 28-28, forcing the first extra period in Super Bowl history.

Thanks largely to MVP quarterback Tom Brady, who became the first QB ever to win five Super Bowls, the Patriots sealed the win and Bouchard was left to arrange a date.

Do we think Bouchard regrets it? You bet.