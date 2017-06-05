Gatland hoping Payne and Henshaw wil stake claim for Lions test place

Lions head-coach Warren Gatland is hoping that Irish centre pairing Jared Payne and Robbie Henshaw will stake a claim for a test place when they line out tomorrow against the Blues on Wednesday morning.

Payne's been picked at outside centre on the side to face his former club while Henshaw makes his Lions debut at 12.

Gatland says both players have strong qualities.

"Jared has played in a lot of big games ... He has been one of the key components of Ireland's success.

"Robbie has also been outstanding and is a quality player. He's got some real skill and ability and we want to see that on Wednesday night."

Prop Jack McGrath and number-eight CJ Stander have been also been picked to start for the game in Auckland on Wednesday morning while Johnny Sexton, Iain Henderson, Rory Best and Peter O’Mahony are among the replacements.