Gary Lineker explains why Match of the Day didn’t discuss Lukaku’s alleged kick

Romelu Lukaku has escaped a ban for an alleged kick at Brighton's Gaetan Bong during Manchester United’s 1-0 win on Saturday, writes Stephen Barry.

There were worries that the Belgian could miss the tough run of fixtures against Watford, Arsenal and Manchester City, but news that Lukaku won't be retrospectively sanctioned eased any United concerns.

Needless to say, the opposition reaction to the news has been predictable…

Fans have also been directing their anger at Match of the Day, after the BBC programme didn’t highlight the incident.

However, Gary Lineker has offered a simple excuse for the omission.

“We didn’t see it at the time,” he tweeted.

“We had 5 games to watch at 3pm. Wasn’t mentioned by a single Sunday newspaper. Only came to light after a few Brighton fans mentions on Twitter late on Saturday night.

“Certainly was not a decision to not show it.”
By Stephen Barry

