Garry Ringrose a doubt for Six Nations opening matches

Garry Ringrose looks set to miss the first two games of the Six Nations.

The Ireland and Leinster centre is expected to be sidelined for six weeks after suffering an ankle injury in Saturday’s Pro 14 win over Ulster.

Ringrose will also sit out the upcoming Champions Cup Pool games against Glasgow and Montpellier.

The 22-year-old made his return to play just over six weeks ago after being sidelined for five months with a shoulder injury.

He underwent surgery to repair the issue in July following Ireland’s summer tour against the USA and Japan in which he started all three matches.