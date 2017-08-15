Gareth Barry joins West Brom.

Gareth Barry has completed his move from Everton to West Brom.

The 36-year-old former England midfielder, who missed Everton's opening Premier League match of the new season against Stoke because of an ankle problem, has signed for the Baggies on an initial one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

"I want to come and help the team. That's always been the same for me wherever I have played," Barry said on West Brom's official website. "I want to help the team improve, work hard and hopefully add quality."