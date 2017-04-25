Gareth Bale to miss both legs of Champions League Madrid derby

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale looks set to miss the Champions League semi-final against city rivals Atletico after tests revealed he has a tear to his left calf.

The 27-year-old Wales international lasted just 35 minutes of Sunday's El Clasico defeat to Barcelona before limping off the Bernabeu pitch.

A short statement from Madrid confirmed the extent of Bale's injury, saying: "Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale by the Sanitas Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury in his left calf.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Reports in Spain say Bale is now facing three weeks on the sidelines, which would rule him out of both legs of the Champions League tie - on May 2 and 10 - as well as LaLiga fixtures against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia and Granada.

It is the latest blow in what has been a frustrating campaign for the former Tottenham man, who has been struck down by several injuries, including a three-month lay-off earlier this season with an ankle problem.