Gardaí investigating incident in Cavan underage game

A minor football match played between Cavan Gaels and Crosserlough last weekend is under investigation by Gardaí.

The game in Breffni Park is reported to have been blown up before full-time, although Crosserlough tweeted a full-time result on the day.

Minor League Div 1

Full time

Crosserlough: 0-9(9)

Cavan Gaels : 3-7(16) — Crosserlough GFC (@CCrosserlough) February 11, 2017

It is reported that a melee broke out in the second half, with a number of players from both sides involved.

A number of newspapers also report allegations that racist abuse was heard during the incident, although this has not been confirmed.

A spokesman for Cavan GAA told The Sun they were looking into the matter: “We are aware of an alleged incident during a match at the weekend.

“We are waiting to receive the referee’s report from the match and then we’ll see where we will go from there.

“It will be discussed at our weekly Cavan County Board meeting — but we are investigating it for sure.”

A Garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault at Breffni Park, Cavan on the 11th of February.

"The incident was reported to Gardaí at 3.00pm.

"A juvenile alleges he was assaulted during a football game."