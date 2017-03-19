Galway women tie with Cork in Division One after beating Kerry
'Hometown' goals by Roisin Leonard helped Galway beat Kerry to go joint top with Cork in Division One of the Lidl NFL.
The Corofin girl scored a goal in each half as Galway recorded their fourth win of the campaign on a 3-6 to 1-10 scoreline.
Another local girl, Tracey Leonard, marked her return from a cruciate injury with a substitution appearance.
Report by Jerome Quinn for the LGFA.
