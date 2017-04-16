Galway will be as motivated as Limerick for semi-final, says Micheál Donoghue

A place in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 final is up for grabs this afternoon.

In the 2pm throw-in, Limerick take on Galway in their semi-final at the Gaelic Grounds.

Galway defeated Limerick in the last round of Division 1B three weeks ago.

Manager Micheál Donoghue says they'll be as motivated as Limerick ahead of the tie.

"They probably think they have a motivational edge on us, the fact that we went down and beat them previously. But look - no game is the same, every game is different.

I think we've progressed a fair bit as well since we went down last. We have a few lads back, so we're going to go down collectively stronger."

Later on today, All-Ireland champions Tipperary lock horns with Wexford at Nowlan Park (4pm throw-in).

Wexford, who are on a six-match unbeaten run, are looking to reach their first League final since 1993.

Tipp haven't reached the League final as All-Ireland champions since 1992.