Galway stun Kerry in All-Ireland U21 football semi-final

Galway 2-14 Kerry 2-10

Galway will play Dublin in the All-Ireland U21 football final after shocking Kerry in today’s semi-final, writes Cusack Park, writes Eoghan Cormican.

The underdogs were 1-9 to 0-4 in front at the break and, in truth, should have been further ahead having wasted a number of chances after rushing 1-7 to 0-1 clear by the ninth minute. Corner-forward Dessie Conneely handed the westerners the dream start when gaoling after just 23 seconds.

Points followed from Peter Cooke, Michael Daly, Robert Finnerty, Sean Kelly and Kieran Molloy as Galway completely stunned their opponents.

A Sean O’Shea free on 19 minutes was only Kerry’s second point of the half and they’d return to the dressing-room with only one point from play to their name. Galway were down the corridor kicking themselves at not having put the game beyond the kingdom, particularly the spell midway through the opening half where they kicked five consecutive wides and squandered two goal chances.

The opening to the second-half was a carbon copy of the first with the net billowing after 23 seconds – on this occasion, however, it was Kerry who were celebration after Matthew O’Sullivan palmed the ball to the net. The referee initially ruled out the goal but decided to award the score upon consultation with both empires.

A Peter Cooke free steadied Galway but two Matthew Flaherty points had the gap back to four. That’s as close as it would get, though. Galway, despite their wasteful nature, kept their noses in front and their place in the decider was secured when sub Colin Brady kicked a 58th minute goal to send 2-14 to 1-9 clear.

Jordan Kiely pegged a goal back for Kerry, but it was a consolation score for the favourites who were completely out-foxed.

Scorers for Galway: P Cooke (0-5, 0-3 frees); C Brady, D Conneely (1-0 each); S Kelly, M Daly (0-2 each); K Molloy, C McDaid, D D’Arcy, P Mannion, R Finnerty (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kerry: K Spillane (0-4, 0-3 frees); J Kiely, M O’Sullivan (1-0 each); S Ryan (0-1 free, 0-1 ‘45), M Flaherty (0-2 each); S O’Shea (0-1 free), C Geaney (0-1 free).

Kerry: S Ryan (Rathmore);TL O’Sullivan (Dingle), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), T O’Sullivan (Dingle); B Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht), B Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue), G White (Dr Crokes); A Barry (Na Gaeil), B O’Sullivan (Dingle); M Flaherty (Dingle), S O’Shea (Kenmare), B Barrett (Ardfert); K Spillane (Templenoe), M O’Sullivan (St Michael’s Foilmore), C Geaney (Dingle).

Subs: M Burns (Dr Crokes) for Barrett (28 mins); R Ó Sé (An Ghaeltacht) for Ó Seanacháin (40); J Kiely (Dr Crokes) for O’Shea (44); J Morgan (Austin Stacks) for White (56); C Coffey (Kerins O’Rahilly’s) for TL O’Sullivan (59)

Galway: R Ó Beoláin (Micheál Breathnach); R Greene (Killannin), SA Ó Ceallaigh (Leitir Mór), L Kelly (An Spidéal); C McDaid (Monivea-Abbey), D McHugh (Corofin), K Molloy (Corofin); P Cooke (Moycullen), C D’Arcy (Caherlistrane); S Kelly (Moycullen), M Daly (Mountbellew/Moylough), P Mannion (Kilconly); R Finnerty (Salthill/Knocknacarra), E Finnerty (Mountbellew/Moylough), D Conneely (Moycullen).

Subs C Brady (Corofin) for Mannion (40); M Boyle (Killererin) for R Finnerty (53); C Brennan (Aran Islands) for D’Arcy (56); E Lee (Oughterard) for McDaid (60)

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).