Galway overcome Dublin in Boston semi-final

In the AIG Fenway Hurling Classic played at Fenway Park, Boston, Galway were far too strong for Dublin in the first semi-final, finishing 55-39, writes Michael Moynihan.

Clare qualified to meet the Tribesmen in the final, edging Tipp 50-45.

In the final itself, Galway had a poor start and trailed 30-9 to a sharp Clare side at the half.

Galway rallied but couldn't overcome a good Clare effort, the Banner winning 50-33.