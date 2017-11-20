Galway camogie row rumbles on with further accusations and denials

Galway camogie has been embroiled in another war of words, with former senior manager Mark Dunne rejecting the accusations of chairman Frank Duane at last week’s convention, writes Eoghan Cormican.

In his chairman’s address, Mr Duane alleged that only two members of the Galway management team were present at the five training sessions before the county’s All-Ireland semi-final against Cork in mid-August.

“Two of the management team did not attend the sessions, only the manager and a member of his backroom team [were present], and this is not good preparation for an All-Ireland semi-final,” Duane said.

In an email circulated on Sunday, Mark Dunne rejected the chairman’s assertion, listing all management personnel who had been present at the sessions in question. According to Dunne’s email, the minimum number of backroom staff present at any of the training sessions was five.

Mark Dunne

Dunne served only one year as manager. He exited the role in September after being informed his position was no longer tenable because selector Niall Corcoran had worked with Cork goalkeeper Aoife Murray throughout the summer.

In the email sent over the weekend, Dunne alleged the board were attempting to tarnish the reputation of the 2017 management.

“I genuinely do not wish to be sending emails of this nature. I apologise for the annoyance of them but I hope you understand my frustrations with the Board attempting to paint a false picture that we had a shambles of a setup in place and persisting to drag our names down in retaliation for me sending an honest email to the clubs.”

Dunne continued: “I understand there has been some controversy over the selection process for the 2018 management team and to add to this, although I was nominated again for the position in 2018 I was at no stage contacted to attend my interview. I understand the board would not wish to interview me after this saga but I believe, by the rules, I was entitled to be contacted for an interview if the process was above board.”

When contacted, the Galway camogie board issued the following statement:

“Galway Camogie Board are disappointed to see that Mark Dunne is continuing to issue lengthy statements relating to his time as manager of Galway Camogie and even more disappointed to see that these are being used by some to try and damage Galway Camogie. As previously stated we do not believe that Galway Camogie is best served by indulging in a public spat with an ex-manager and therefore, will not be commenting further on the matter. We wish Mark the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

There is a county board meeting this evening, Monday November 20, where Tony O’Donovan is expected to be recommended for the senior job. Whether this is allowed by delegates remains to be seen after Frank Browne’s allegation last week that he was invited to be re-interviewed for the position, but claims he was told in the same conversation that the selection committee had already decided on another candidate.