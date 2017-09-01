Galway and Waterford name teams for All-Ireland Hurling final
Waterford and Galway have named their teams for Sunday's All-Ireland Hurling final.
Waterford's announcement came after training in Walsh Park tonight and it includes the return of Tadhg de Burca to Derek McGrath's team.
de Burca, who missed the semi-final after being sent off for pulling on the helmet of Wexford's Harry Kehoe in the quarter-final, replaces Conor Gleeson, who was sent off for lashing out at Cork's Patrick Horgan in the closing minutes of the semi-final.
It is the only change from the Deise's semi-final victory over Cork.
Waterford team named for All-Ireland final:
1. Stephen O'Keeffe
2. Shane Fives
3. Barry Coughlan
4. Noel Connors
5. Tadhg de Burca
6. Austin Gleeson
7. Philip Mahony
8. Jamie Barron
18. Kieran Bennett
10. Kevin Moran
11. Pauric Mahony
12. Jake Dillon
13. Shane Bennett
14. Michael Walsh
15. Darragh Fives
MeanwhileMicheal O'Donoghue's only change for the Tribesmen is Johnny Glynn replacing Niall Burke in the half-forward line this weekend.
Galway last won an All-Ireland Hurling title in 1988, while Waterford have been waiting 58 years to reclaim the title.
Galway team named for All-Ireland final:
1. Colm Callanan
2. Adrian Tuohy
3. Daithí Burke
4. John Hanbury
5. Oadraic Mannion
6. Gearóid McInerney
7. Aidan Harte
8. Johnny Coen
9. David Burke
10. Joseph Cooney
11. Joe Canning
12. Jonathan Glynn
13. Conor Whelan
14. Conor Cooney
15. Cathal Mannion
