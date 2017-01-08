GAA wrap: Cavan trump Tyrone in McKenna Cup and all the rest of today's action

Good start for new Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan as his team beat Tyrone by 1-13 to 0-12 in the opening round of the McKenna Cup.

Among the other games, it finished Derry 3-10 Armagh 2-12 at Owenbeg and it ended Monaghan 1-13 Fermanagh 0-15 in Clones.

Reigning champions Meath beat Wicklow by 2-22 to 0-09 in their O'Byrne Cup opener at Pairc Tailteann.

It was Andy McEntee's first competitive match in charge of Meath.

An experimental Dublin side beat DCU by 1-15 to 0-11 at Parnell Park.

In the McGrath Cup, it finished Kerry 3-11 Tipperary 1-03 in their first round clash at Austin Stack Park.

Galway defeated Sligo by 0-13 to 0-10 in the FBD Connacht League in Enniscrone.

It finished NUIG 1-21 Mayo 2-16 at McHale Park.

Switching to hurling, Davy Fitzgerald got off to a winning start as Wexford manager.

They beat UCD by 5-31 to 1-08 in the first round of the Walsh Cup in Gorey.

In the Munster Senior Hurling League, Limerick, under new manager John Kiely, beat Waterford by 0-24 to 1-14 at Fraher Field.
