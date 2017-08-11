GAA urged to come up with fairer ticket system after touting controversy

A Dublin Football fan club is calling for a fairer system for buying match tickets.

It comes after the GAA cancelled a number of tickets for the All-Ireland semi-final after they appeared online at massively inflated prices.

Richie Larkin, who runs the All Dublin GAA Fans Facebook page, thinks it would be fairer if local clubs received more tickets.

He said: "Some clubs are after asking for a few hundred and they get 115, I mean 115 for what they request for the club members is simply not good enough.

"Then it has to go into a raffling system, in the raffling system, you have to be lucky enough to have your name in their in the first place to be able to be pulled out.

"So the allocation needs to be fairer."

He called for tickets to only be available through clubs, for season ticket holders and at the ticket office near Croke Park adding that it should not be this hard for fans to support their county.

"It is the only way you can stop white-collar touting because that is what it has become online," he said. "It is an easy way to do it.

"I speak on behalf of an awful lot of supporters out there and I am sure they will be agreeing as they listen to this," he said.

"Give it back to the club houses, give it to Dorset Street and set up a loyalty system where throughout the campaign from the O'Byrne Cup right through, we can get a stamp and we can prove that we have been there all year and we deserve to be there with our county and our team."

GAA director of communications, Alan Milton said it is "very disappointing that this pattern of behaviour has switched from concert events to sporting events."

"Of course it is not just the GAA," he said. "But I think we are duty-bound to step forward and take a stance on behalf of our members.

"Anything we can do, we will do."