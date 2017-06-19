GAA schedule 'Special Congress' for September

It's been confirmed that a Special Congress will take place on Saturday, September 30 to vote on the proposed changes to the All-Ireland Hurling Championship.

Counties and provinces have until mid-July to suggest changes to the new structure, before Central Council finalises the format that will be put to Congress.

The structure would see the two provincial championships played in a round-robin format before the All-Ireland knockout stages.

Special Congress will consist of Central Council, the past Presidents and two delegates per county.