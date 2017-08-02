GAA says they expect more tickets to go on sale ahead of All-Ireland double-header at Croke Park

The GAA has said they are expecting to be in a position to put more tickets on sale today for Saturday's All-Ireland quater-final double header at Croke Park, writes Ciara Phelan.

It was reported yesterday that tickets had been sold out with the remaining tickets allocated through the football clubs of the counties involved.

Speaking on RTÉ 2FM's Game On, the GAA's communications director, Alan Milton told listeners that the GAA were expecting to put more tickets up for sale.

"There were always extra tickets for sale on Sunday and Monday, but Saturday was the crunch one, given the profiles of the four counties involved," he told RTÉ 2FM.

"Keep an eye on GAA.ie, that’s where they’ll go and there’ll be an allocation expected to go to SuperValu and Centra stores as well.

"There’ll be a finite amount – we don’t know what we’re getting back from the counties yet, but we know we’ll have something, so keep an eye out tomorrow is the message."

Tyrone will battle it out with Armagh at 4pm while current champions Dublin will take on Monaghan at 6pm.

A total of 82,000 revellers are expected to attend Croke Park on Saturday.

It will be the first full house at Croker since the 2017 championship kicked off.

Last week, furious Dublin GAA supporters called for a boycott at Croke Park over the GAA and Dublin City Council's decision to ban a large Dublin flag from Hill 16.

You can read the story in full here.