GAA round-up: Wexford hurlers win again while Meath footballers edge Galway

All Ireland champions Tipperary maintained their perfect start in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League.

Michael Ryan's side beat Clare by 0-28 to 0-21 to claim a third straight win at Semple Stadium.

Kilkenny claimed their first win of the campaign after they defeated Cork by 0-22 to 0-15 at Nowlan Park.

A thank you for the staff at @OfficialWexGAA Park for the hospitality shown to our players and supporters pic.twitter.com/kdKvWfk5Bf — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) March 5, 2017

Wexford claimed a third straight Division 1B win with a 3-18 to 0-12 victory over Kerry at Innovate Wexford Park.

And it finished Galway 3-31 Laois 1-11 at Pearse Stadium.

The results in Division 2A were Carlow 3-22 London 2-07, Westmeath 3-29 Armagh 0-16 and Antrim 1-16 Kildare 1-14.

The Division 2B game between Roscommon and Meath was postponed. Results elsewhere saw Wicklow beat Derry 1-21 to 1-11 while Mayo were beaten 0-12 to 2-23 by Down.

Division 3A results saw Monaghan beat Louth 2-11 to 2-09 while it ended Donegal 2-14 Tyrone 0-15.

In Division 3B it ended Warwickshire 0-18 Leitrim, 2-10 and Sligo 1-14 Fermanagh 2-15.

In football, Kerry got back to winning ways in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

Kerry forced to dig deep to overcome Roscommon https://t.co/9F298aCu8b pic.twitter.com/ZOqMHxHDRx — BreakingNews.ie (@breakingnewsie) March 5, 2017

They beat Roscommon by 1-19 to 1-13 at Dr Hyde Park.

Roscommon are still pointless following four losses so far in the campaign.

In Division 2, Meath edged Galway by 1-13 to 0-15 at Pairc Tailteann, Clare picked up a valuable 2-11 to 0-9 victory over Cork at Cusack Park, Kildare eased to a 4-14 to 0-14 victory over Fermanagh in Newbridge and Down earned a second win in a row after they beat Derry by 1-15 to 1-7 at Celtic Park.

In Division 3 Armagh hammered Offaly 6-22 0-10 while the other game ended Louth 2-10 Antrim 1-11.

The Division 4 football results were Leitrim 2-14 Carlow 2-12, Waterford 1-11 Westmeath 3-13 and Wicklow 0-13 Wexford 1-13.