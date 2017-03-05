GAA round-up: Wexford hurlers win again while Meath footballers edge Galway
05/03/2017 - 17:11:13Back to Sport Home
All Ireland champions Tipperary maintained their perfect start in Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League.
Michael Ryan's side beat Clare by 0-28 to 0-21 to claim a third straight win at Semple Stadium.
Kilkenny claimed their first win of the campaign after they defeated Cork by 0-22 to 0-15 at Nowlan Park.
A thank you for the staff at @OfficialWexGAA Park for the hospitality shown to our players and supporters pic.twitter.com/kdKvWfk5Bf— Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) March 5, 2017
Wexford claimed a third straight Division 1B win with a 3-18 to 0-12 victory over Kerry at Innovate Wexford Park.
And it finished Galway 3-31 Laois 1-11 at Pearse Stadium.
The results in Division 2A were Carlow 3-22 London 2-07, Westmeath 3-29 Armagh 0-16 and Antrim 1-16 Kildare 1-14.
The Division 2B game between Roscommon and Meath was postponed. Results elsewhere saw Wicklow beat Derry 1-21 to 1-11 while Mayo were beaten 0-12 to 2-23 by Down.
Division 3A results saw Monaghan beat Louth 2-11 to 2-09 while it ended Donegal 2-14 Tyrone 0-15.
In Division 3B it ended Warwickshire 0-18 Leitrim, 2-10 and Sligo 1-14 Fermanagh 2-15.
In football, Kerry got back to winning ways in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.
Kerry forced to dig deep to overcome Roscommon https://t.co/9F298aCu8b pic.twitter.com/ZOqMHxHDRx— BreakingNews.ie (@breakingnewsie) March 5, 2017
They beat Roscommon by 1-19 to 1-13 at Dr Hyde Park.
Roscommon are still pointless following four losses so far in the campaign.
In Division 2, Meath edged Galway by 1-13 to 0-15 at Pairc Tailteann, Clare picked up a valuable 2-11 to 0-9 victory over Cork at Cusack Park, Kildare eased to a 4-14 to 0-14 victory over Fermanagh in Newbridge and Down earned a second win in a row after they beat Derry by 1-15 to 1-7 at Celtic Park.
In Division 3 Armagh hammered Offaly 6-22 0-10 while the other game ended Louth 2-10 Antrim 1-11.
The Division 4 football results were Leitrim 2-14 Carlow 2-12, Waterford 1-11 Westmeath 3-13 and Wicklow 0-13 Wexford 1-13.
Join the conversation - comment here