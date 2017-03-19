GAA round-up Louth's unbeaten run comes to an end thanks to Armagh

Louth's unbeaten run in Division 3 is over after they lost to Armagh by 3-15 to 0-10 at the Gaelic Grounds.

Elsewhere, it finished Longford 0-16 Sligo 2-7 at Pearse Park, Tipperary beat Offaly by 2-11 to 2-15 at O'Connor Park and it ended Antrim 1-10 Laois 0-11 at Corrigan Park.

In Division 4, it finished Wexford 0-15 London 0-9 at Wexford Park, Limerick beat Leitrim by 2-11 to 0-15 at Newcastlewest and it ended Westmeath 0-19 Wicklow 0-14 at Cusack Park.