GAA Round-up: Dublin crash out of O'Byrne Cup

Dublin's reign as Bord na Mona O'Byrne Cup champions has come to an end today after a 1-12 to 14 point defeat to Wexford.

The Dubs, who are fielding a weakened side for the tournament, needed a 16-point win to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Mark O'Neill of Wexford in action against Garry Seaver of Dublin

Elsewhere in the O'Byrne Cup, there were wins for Longford, Meath and Westmeath.

There was just the one game in the McGrath Cup where Cork were comfortable 17-point winners of Waterford.

In the Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup, only three of the six scheduled games went ahead due to frozen pitches.

Antrim, Tyrone and Fermanagh all came away with two points.

Meanwhile, Clare were much too strong for Cork in the Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League, winning by 4-17 to 18 points, while Limerick beat Kerry by 3-19 to 1-15

In the Bord na Mona Walsh Cup, there were wins for Dublin, Offaly, Wexford and Kilkenny.

Both games in the FBD Insurance League were postponed.