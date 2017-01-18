GAA round-up: Cork hurlers continue unbeaten start to the year

Cork's hurlers have continued their unbeaten start to 2017 with a 0-25 to 1-19 win over Waterford in Mallow.

Cork’s Daniel Kearney with Conor Gleeson of Waterford. Pic: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Elsewhere in the Munster Senior League, Limerick saw off Clare on a scoreline of 2-15 to 0-19.

Clare's David Reidy gets away from Limerick’s Barry Nash at Sixmilebridge. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Tyrone sealed their place in the semi-finals of the McKenna Cup with a dominant 2-23 to 0-6 win over Donegal in Omagh.

Cahir McCullagh of Tyrone is tackled by Christian Bonner and Ciaran Gibbons of Donegal. Pic: INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton

Monaghan are also through to the last-four following a 1-13 to 0-10 win over St. Mary's.

Monaghan goalkeeper Rory Beggan at Inniskeen. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Elsewhere, Derry beat Queen's on a scoreline of 2-20 to 0-6, Fermanagh were too strong for Antrim, winning by 0-19 to 0-5, Armagh were 1-15 to 2-8 winners over Down and UUJ beat Cavan by 0-19 to 0-15 at Breffni Park.

McKenna Cup semi finals: Derry v Monaghan @ Atheltic Grounds, Tyrone v Fermanagh @ Clones. 2.00pm Sunday — Fermanagh GAA (@FermanaghGAA) January 18, 2017

In the Walsh Cup there were wins for NUIG over DIT, 1-24 to 0-18, IT Carlow over Meath, 4-19 to 4-18, and UCD over Carlow, 3-15 to 1-18.