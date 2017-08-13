GAA revellers show their support at Croke Park ahead of All-Ireland SHC clash

Cork and Waterford fans have flocked to Croke Park for today's All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash.

Revellers have set up in Croker and have shared plenty of pictures online, some even listening from abroad.

Kieran Kingston's side will be looking to follow in the Cork minor team's footsteps after they defeated Dublin to secure their place in the All-Ireland final.

If you are at the game, post your pictures in the comment section.

Throw in is at 3.30pm.
By Ciara Phelan

