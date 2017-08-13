GAA revellers show their support at Croke Park ahead of All-Ireland SHC clash
Cork and Waterford fans have flocked to Croke Park for today's All-Ireland SHC semi-final clash.
Revellers have set up in Croker and have shared plenty of pictures online, some even listening from abroad.
Kieran Kingston's side will be looking to follow in the Cork minor team's footsteps after they defeated Dublin to secure their place in the All-Ireland final.
Throw in is at 3.30pm.
Clear blue skies ready to listen to @MartyM_RTE on @RTERadio1 @RTEsport #CORKvWAT #RebelsAbu #cmontherebels @johncreedon pic.twitter.com/uQSDrBEa3N— Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) August 13, 2017
#RebelsAbu #thetimeisnow "live as a winner die as a winner return as a winner" #CORKvWAT #CorkVWaterford #CrokePark pic.twitter.com/qKDkfbksCw— Jimmy Stafford (@JimmystaffordDJ) August 13, 2017
Landed in HQ #rebelsabu pic.twitter.com/0eo7nrC1pr— trevor hennessy (@trevorHennessy) August 13, 2017
Should be in Croke Park :( oh well! #RebelsAbu #UpCork pic.twitter.com/Vm7lJsp3D8— Kenneth Collins (@KennethCollins) August 13, 2017
Little Austin is all set .... now over to big Austin and the lads !! #upthedeise #fanwall #CORKvWAT pic.twitter.com/Q35pEcvOz2— CIARA CONWAY (@ciaramconway) August 13, 2017
@stcatherinesgaa supporters ready for the showdown in @CrokePark #RebelsAbu pic.twitter.com/py6SFMJTfR— Kevin Galvin (@KevinTvm) August 13, 2017
#CORKvWAT Found this in Dublin 3 & hoping it's in blue hands in a few weeks time. Good luck to the Deise @WaterfordGAA pic.twitter.com/vCHav9Evqd— Matthew Tobin (@fiercewellwith) August 13, 2017
Let's be having ye 🔴⚪️ #RebelsAbú pic.twitter.com/5vjhZ0UNJ5— Eoin O'Súilleabháin (@eoinpom) August 13, 2017
On my way to @CrokePark atmosphere #electric already!#gaa @corkgaa #ComeontheRebels #RebelsAbu— Elaine Cremin (@ElaineCremin) August 13, 2017
Great craic here in Croke Park— Cúl Heroes (@CulHeroes) August 13, 2017
Lots of swapping going on https://t.co/0KWZnWdAVu pic.twitter.com/VaELhRPjds
On our way to Croke Park c'mon the rebels #CORKvWAT #CorkVWaterford #gaa #CorkGAA #fblogger #familytime #familyfun pic.twitter.com/XIvocE98XV— Emma J-Ali Blog (@emz_j_ali) August 13, 2017
