GAA release 2018 fixtures; Leinster and Munster hurling finals on same day

The GAA have unveiled their 2018 Master Fixtures Plan with dates for key fixtures confirmed.

It has been confirmed the All-Ireland hurling final will be played on Sunday August 19 and football final on Sunday September 2.

The season will begin on Saturday, January 27 with the Football and Hurling Leagues kicking off.

All-Ireland Football champions Dublin will play Kildare, while in the hurling, Cork will face Kilkenny.

There have been a number of changes to accommodate the new look Championships, and to keep April free for club games.

The Division One and Two football league finals will be the only inter-county fixtures staged that month, taking place on April 1.

The hurling league final and Munster football final will be played on June 23, a Saturday night.

The Leinster and Munster Hurling finals will also be played on the same day, Sunday July 1.

Cork played Clare in last year's Munster Hurling final

And there will be a single week between the Super 8s and All-Ireland senior football semi-finals.

GAA Director General Paraic Duffy thinks the Club Players Assoication will regard this as a step in the right direction.