GAA reduces ticket prices for Mayo v Kerry All-Ireland semi-final replay at Croke Park

The GAA have confirmed the ticket arrangements for next Saturday's All-Ireland semi-final replay between Kerry and Mayo at Croke Park.

The price of tickets have been reduced, stand tickets are now €35 instead of €45 and terrace tickets are now €25 instead of €30.

The game has been confirmed for next Saturday at Croke Park and throw-in will be at 3pm.

The winners of the replay will face the winners of Dublin v Tyrone which will be played the following day in Croke Park.

Tickets are now on sale for Saturday's game and can be purchased in Centra and Supervalu stores and also on www.gaa.ie