GAA players to hold solidarity sleep-out tonight to raise funds for homeless

Over 400 current and former inter-county GAA players are taking part in a nationwide sleep-out tonight to raise money for homelessness charities.

The event is taking place in 13 towns and cities, and there are also sleep-outs in Boston, New York and Quebec.

Former Cork footballer Valerie Mulcahy is one of the event organisers

The entire Dublin and Clare men’s senior hurling squads and the Carlow women’s football team are among those participating.

The event has already raised around €120,000 for charities, north and south.

Cork football legend Valerie Mulcahy, who’s one of the organisers, says the event is a chance to forget old rivalries.

"Some squads even have nearly the entire squad going and that’s massive considering that it’s so close to Christmas and there are Christmas parties and different events and family events going on," said Ms Mulcahy.

"So I am hugely taken aback by the amount of uptake."

Funds raised will go to charities supporting the homeless including Peter McVerry Trust, St Vincent de Paul Ireland, the Simon Communities, Focus Ireland and the Capuchin Day Centre, Cope Galway, Thomand House and Novas in Limerick, and the Welcome Organisation in Belfast.

Those who would like to donate online can do so on the group’s website.