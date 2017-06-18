GAA fans in for a treat today with Cork v Waterford the most eagerly awaited clash

GAA fans are in for a treat today with crunch games in all four provinces but the clash most eagerly anticipated by neutrals is undoubtedly the Munster SHC semi-final between old rivals and neighbours, Waterford and Cork.

The games has a 4pm throw-in at Semple Stadium and will be shown live on RTE one.

The other games to look forward to are the Ulster SFC semi-final between Tyrone and Donegal at 2pm, the

Leinster SHC semi-final between Galway and Offaly at 2pm and the Connacht SFC semi-final between

Roscommon and Leitrim at 3.30pm.

To wet the appetite for the Semple Stadium clash between Cork and Waterford we have put together the numbers game for what is one of the most eagerly anticipated clashes in hurling.

* This will be the 64th championship clash between the counties. It’s 43-14 in Waterford’s favour with six draws. Cork also had a walkover when Waterford failed to field in 1890.

* The sides have met on 16 occasions in the championship since 1999.

* Cork have won seven times (1999-2003-2005 (twice)-2006-2012-2014);

* Waterford have won six (2002-2004-2007 (twice), 2010 and 2015 while they drew in 2007-2010-2014.

* Cork are having their second outing in this year’s championship, beating Tipperary by 2-27 to 1-26 in the quarter-final. Conor Lehane (0-10, 0-4 frees, 0-1 ‘65’) and Shane Kingston (1-4) were top scorers for the Rebels.

*Waterford are having their first outing of the 2017 SHC. They won three and lost three games in the Allianz League, exiting at the quarter-final stages when losing to Galway.

* Cork beat Waterford by 1-21 to 1-13 in this year’s Allianz League clash in Walsh Park. Cork, for whom Conor Lehane scored 0-8 (0-6 frees), led by 0-14 to 1-4 at half-time.

* Waterford are bidding to reach the Munster final for a third successive year. Cork last reached the final in 2014.

How the last five championship clashes have ended

2015: Waterford 3-19 Cork 1-21 (Munster semi-final)

2014: Cork 0-28 Waterford 0-14 (Munster quarter-final (Replay)

2014: Cork 1-21 Waterford 1-21 (Munster quarter-final)

2012: Cork 1-19 Waterford 0-19 (2012 All-Ireland quarter-final)

2010: Waterford 1-16 Cork 1-13 (Munster final) Replay – after extra-time

Enjoy the day ...