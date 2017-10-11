GAA Director General Páraic Duffy to retire

Páraic Duffy will retire as Director General of the GAA at the end of March 2018, writes Stephen Barry.

The Monaghan man will have served ten years by that point and will end his tenure just as the new championship formats for the All-Ireland hurling and football championships are set to begin.

“I am privileged to have had the opportunity to serve as Ard Stiúrthóir for the past ten years,” said Duffy.

“I would like to express my thanks to the four GAA Presidents with whom I have worked, Nickey Brennan, Christy Cooney, Liam Ó Néill and Aogán Ó Fearghail, to the members of Central Council, Management Committee and other national committees, to our staff in Croke Park, and to officials, volunteers and staff at provincial, county and club levels for their constant support and encouragement.

“I look forward to working with Uachtarán Aogán Ó Fearghail and Uachtarán-tofa John Horan on a range of projects over the next few months.”

Duffy was the Association's Player Welfare Manager before taking the top job.

He was previously the chairman of the Association's National Audit Committee, Coaching and Games Development Committee and Games Administration Committee, as well as the Monaghan County Board.

Ó Fearghail thanked Duffy on behalf of the GAA, saying: “Páraic Duffy’s vision, energy, integrity and fairness have been key to the Association’s growth over the past decade; his contribution has been immense.”