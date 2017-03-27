GAA confirms venues and times for Allianz Hurling League ties
The GAA have confirmed the venues and throw-in times for this weekend's Allianz Hurling League ties.
All of the Division 1 quarter-finals will take place at 4pm on Sunday, with Galway, Offaly and Cork securing home advantage.
Home advantage goes to @Offaly_GAA, @OfficialCorkGAA, @Galway_GAA & @KilkennyCLG for the Allianz HL Quarter-Finals. https://t.co/vhO0yTVwrV— The GAA (@officialgaa) March 27, 2017
Galway play Waterford in Salthill, Cork host Limerick at Pairc ui Rinn and Offaly meet Tipperary in Tullamore.
As confirmed earlier, Nowlan Park will host the meeting of Kilkenny and Wexford.
Meanwhile Cusack Park in Ennis will host the relegation play-off between Clare and Dublin, with throw-in also at 4pm.
On Saturday at 3pm Antrim will play Carlow in Newry in the Division 2A final, and at 7pm that night Laois take on Kerry in O'Moore Park in the 1B relegation play-off.
Saturday April 1
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Relegation Play-Off
Laois v Kerry, O’Moore Park, 7pm.
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final
Antrim v Carlow, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final
Meath v Wicklow, Parnell Park, 5pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A Final
Donegal v Tyrone, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2pm
Sunday April 2
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Finals
Offaly v Tipperary, Tullamore, 4pm
Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm
Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, 4pm
Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 4pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Relegation Play-Off
Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final
Warwickshire v Longford, Healy Park, Omagh, 1.30pm
