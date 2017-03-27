GAA confirms venues and times for Allianz Hurling League ties

The GAA have confirmed the venues and throw-in times for this weekend's Allianz Hurling League ties.

All of the Division 1 quarter-finals will take place at 4pm on Sunday, with Galway, Offaly and Cork securing home advantage.

Galway play Waterford in Salthill, Cork host Limerick at Pairc ui Rinn and Offaly meet Tipperary in Tullamore.

As confirmed earlier, Nowlan Park will host the meeting of Kilkenny and Wexford.

Meanwhile Cusack Park in Ennis will host the relegation play-off between Clare and Dublin, with throw-in also at 4pm.

On Saturday at 3pm Antrim will play Carlow in Newry in the Division 2A final, and at 7pm that night Laois take on Kerry in O'Moore Park in the 1B relegation play-off.

Saturday April 1

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Relegation Play-Off

Laois v Kerry, O’Moore Park, 7pm.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

Antrim v Carlow, Páirc Esler, Newry, 3pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final

Meath v Wicklow, Parnell Park, 5pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A Final

Donegal v Tyrone, Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 2pm

Sunday April 2

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Quarter-Finals

Offaly v Tipperary, Tullamore, 4pm

Cork v Limerick, Pairc Ui Rinn, 4pm

Galway v Waterford, Pearse Stadium, 4pm

Kilkenny v Wexford, Nowlan Park, 4pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Relegation Play-Off

Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, Ennis, 4pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final

Warwickshire v Longford, Healy Park, Omagh, 1.30pm

GAA Podcast: Trip for Tipp as Cork show signs of the Keegan effect