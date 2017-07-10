GAA confirm new Páirc Uí Chaoimh will open with two hurling q-finals on July 22
The renovated Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been confirmed as the venue for this year’s All Ireland Hurling quarter finals.
Clare will face Tipperary at the Cork venue on Saturday July 22nd, with a 3pm throw-in time.
CONFIRMED: All-Ireland Hurling Championship Q-Final @OfficialWexGAA vs @WaterfordGAA will take place @PaircUiCha0imh on Sunday July 23, 4pm pic.twitter.com/7y3jhtd0S5— The GAA (@officialgaa) July 10, 2017
While the following day will see Waterford go up against Wexford, with throw-in at 4pm.
The games will be the first to be staged in the new incarnation of the venue.
