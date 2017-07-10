GAA confirm new Páirc Uí Chaoimh will open with two hurling q-finals on July 22

The renovated Páirc Uí Chaoimh has been confirmed as the venue for this year’s All Ireland Hurling quarter finals.

Clare will face Tipperary at the Cork venue on Saturday July 22nd, with a 3pm throw-in time.

While the following day will see Waterford go up against Wexford, with throw-in at 4pm.

The games will be the first to be staged in the new incarnation of the venue.
KEYWORDS: Páirc Uí Chaoimh, hurling, GAA

 

