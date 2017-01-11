GAA club releases alternative player rules: Nathan Carter concerts have been approved

If you dream of a relaxed, easygoing GAA club career, Crettyard GAA are probably your ideal club.

The Laois club have released the contract they make players sign ant the start of the season and it makes for entertaining reading.

Player/Coach contract 2017, everybody will be asked to sign it! pic.twitter.com/GQwHtBRHZa — crettyard GFC (@gaacrettyard) January 10, 2017

Posted on Twitter, it stipulates that: “Each week on a rotational basis a player must bring the PRO a snackbox down training.”

Other rules include -

- Attendance of Electric Picnic this year has been banned. Nathan Carter’s concerts have been approved with the manager’s consent.

- Anybody who takes more than their share of sausages/goujons after a match will run laps.

- Any players using the term “on it” will be dropped for the next match.

The contract also sternly reminds players that there is to be “no snapchatting/instagramming in the dressing room with your tops off (sure ye are not models)”.

Several MVPs are even given special dispensations, as is traditional in GAA clubs everywhere. Phillip Brennan is exempted from early attendance, while ‘Hosey’ (real name unknown) has his corner of the dressing room protected from young ones.

It also sounds considerably better craic than conditions for St Brigid's senior players, as revealed earlier this week.