GAA announce Ronan McCarthy as new Cork senior football manager

Ronan McCarthy has been appointed as the new Cork football manager for a three year term, writes Ciara Phelan.

He replaces Peadar Healy.

McCarthy is a former Cork minor and senior footballer and served as a selector under Conor Counihan in 2013.

The Glanmire Community College principal coached Douglas to a county final appearance in 2008 and led Carbery Rangers to win their first ever county senior football championship in 2016.

During his career with the Rebels, McCarthy won two Munster medals and a league title.

He will appoint his management team in the coming days.

On his appointment, Gerard Lane, County Chairman said McCarthy's experience made him an ideal choice for the role.

“The experience Ronan has at club and county level made him an ideal choice for this demanding role. He has been immersed in club and county football since his playing days ended and is well qualified to take this position," he said.

"On behalf of everyone associated with Cork GAA, I would like to wish Ronan every success in his new role, and we all look forward to a successful period ahead.”