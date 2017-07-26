Furious Dublin GAA fans call for boycott at Croke Park over ban of large flag on Hill 16

A group of Dublin GAA supporters have called on all Dublin GAA fans to boycott "every retail facility inside Croke Park" for next month's All-Ireland quarter-final after they were told by Dublin City Council that they were banned from bringing a giant Dublin flag to Hill 16, writes Ciara Phelan.

The ban comes after the GAA introduced a new safety directive last month. Dublin Fire Brigade said such flags are fire hazards and the GAA have decided to prohibit them from all future games at Croke Park.

The flag that has been banned from Hill 16. Pic: Gody Glenn/Sportsfile

Supporters have reacted angrily and said "enough is enough."

The statement was released on behalf of Dublin GAA supporters on social media.

"Yesterday’s announcement that the large Dublin flag regularly seen at games would not be allowed on Hill 16 any longer was the latest in a long line of ridiculous rules and regulations for supporters who attend Hill 16 on match day. Unnecessary searches even before the new safety rules came in, caps taken off bottles of minerals, flags banned and a huge perspex screen are just some of the unnecessary ‘safety measures’ we have had to contend with," it read.

They also said the GAA had no issue leaving fire exits blocked.

"Yet the GAA and Croke Park have no issue leaving stairwells and fire exits blocked during games along with keeping us penned in behind the perspex screen.

"Where are the perspex screens for the other stands? Yesterday’s banning of the large flag has led us to finally say enough is enough.

A call for Dublin supporters to boycott retail outlets in Croke Park - https://t.co/GWjBhiTVRC https://t.co/umAA7um5um — DublinGAA (@Dubs_gaa) July 26, 2017

"We as social media pages that represent Dublin GAA supporters are therefore calling on all Dublin GAA supporters to boycott every retail facility inside Croke Park on August 5th.

They asked supporters to boycott spending money on food and drinks at games.

"We would urge you all to bring your own food and drinks and not contribute one cent to the bars, shops and every other outlet inside Croke Park.

"We regret any loss to the franchises involved but the continued disregard for supporters has forced us to call for this action. This is the only action possible that allows us to protest while also allowing us to support our team.

A huge response thus far about the statement that Dublin GAA supporter pages released this morning but we need... https://t.co/UBe3QVcufO — DublinGAA (@Dubs_gaa) July 26, 2017

Former Dublin forward Vinny Murphy told RTÉ's Drivetime that the decision was "like a scene out of Father Ted.

"It's sort of ridiculous turning around and saying it is a health and safety thing where in other stadiums the flags are allowed".

The message also stated they would continue to call for the boycott until the GAA address supporters concerns and also threatened to boycott games at Croke Park.