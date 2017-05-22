From the most red cards to the fastest goal, here's the Premier League season in numbers

With the 2016/17 Premier League season now finished we can look back and say it probably wasn’t as eventful as the previous season – but there were still a lot of talking points.

Here are a few of the statistical variety.

There were some surprises in there, but also more than a few that would shock no one. Granit Xhaka was nailed on to take home the trophy for most red cards, the only surprise was he only picked up two.

Chelsea’s 13-game winning streak, book-ended by defeats to Arsenal and Tottenham, was the division’s longest – and Manchester United’s record of 15 draws was the most in the division.

But let’s also give a shout out to all the goals scored in exactly the 30th second – Pedro against United, Romelu Lukaku against Bournemouth, and Tom Davies against Leicester.

Farewell 2016/17, you were fun.