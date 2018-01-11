French league to 'immediately suspend' goal-line technology

The French league has decided to "immediately suspend" their goal-line technology system after a series of malfunctions, writes Stephen Barry.

Two technical failures during last night’s League Cup quarter-finals were the final straw, coming only three weeks after the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) had sent a warning to the company, GoalControl, over earlier errors.

Confusion surrounded Adrien Rabiot’s goal for PSG against Amiens last night when the technology failed to inform the referee of the goal.

It was subsequently given after consultation with a Video Assistant Referee, which the LFP, like the FA, is also trialling.

The French league uses a different company for goal-line technology than that used in Britain, Hawk-Eye.