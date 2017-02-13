Freak accident costs runner first place due to ‘Spiderman attack’

Aengus Meldon was denied victory in his heat of the 800m at the Irish Indoor Intervarsities in the strangest of circumstances, writes Stephen Barry.

The NUIG athlete was powering around the final bend in Athlone just as a pole-vaulter took down the elastic crossbar in the warm-up area, catching Meldon by the neck and eventually tying up his feet.

The incident, labelled a “Spiderman attack” by the commentator, cost him the race but he was given a bye into the final as a result.

It’s not the first time the IUAA championships, sponsored by Fyffes, have thrown up a dramatic finish either.

Last year the nTrai cameras, with typical colourful commentary, caught Phil Healy’s run “from the depths of hell”…

Janey mac!