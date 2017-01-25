Fraser Forster goes from ridiculous to sublime to save Southampton against Liverpool

Southampton became the first team in history to reach the league cup final without conceding a goal thanks to Fraser Forster’s astonishing goal-line clearance.

The 6ft 7ins keeper let a shot go past him but, just as it was about to cross the line, somehow managed to paw it away.

Fraser Forster assisted his own save pic.twitter.com/XV6xrDzvG1 — Harry C (@HazSpur92) January 25, 2017

Two seconds in the life of Fraser Forster: pic.twitter.com/xHiCQw3jdh — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 25, 2017

The Jekyll and Hyde moment was the closest the Reds came until a strong stoppage-time penalty shout with the game at 0-0.

In time-honoured fashion, they were then hit with a classic sucker-punch courtesy of Shane Long.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Normally razor-sharp in front of goal, Liverpool missed a host of good chances with Daniel Sturridge particularly culpable for the drought.

0 - The last time Liverpool failed to score in either leg of a semi-final was in the 1970/71 Fairs Cup v Leeds. Blank. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 25, 2017

Liverpool players when Sturridge is on the ball... pic.twitter.com/sY2LUJuagh — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) January 25, 2017

Carragher: 'When Sturridge doesn't score, it's like Liverpool playing with ten men.' pic.twitter.com/WMdiWSE9ys — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 25, 2017

Saints manager Claude Puel said after the game: “It’s fantastic, fantastic for all the squad. I hope to win this cup. Wembley…it’s a big thing.”

A visibly frustrated Jurgen Klopp said: “I think we did really well we cannot create more chances than we did in the second half. We had big, big chances but no luck.”

Liverpool fans are certainly missing one man pretty badly right now …

Liverpool this season pic.twitter.com/yjCcl4wxJx — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) January 25, 2017

Hull will play Manchester United tomorrow night to determine who the Saints will meet in the final at Wembley.