Fraser Forster goes from ridiculous to sublime to save Southampton against Liverpool

Southampton became the first team in history to reach the league cup final without conceding a goal thanks to Fraser Forster’s astonishing goal-line clearance.

The 6ft 7ins keeper let a shot go past him but, just as it was about to cross the line, somehow managed to paw it away.

The Jekyll and Hyde moment was the closest the Reds came until a strong stoppage-time penalty shout with the game at 0-0.

In time-honoured fashion, they were then hit with a classic sucker-punch courtesy of Shane Long.

(Martin Rickett/PA)

Normally razor-sharp in front of goal, Liverpool missed a host of good chances with Daniel Sturridge particularly culpable for the drought.

Saints manager Claude Puel said after the game: “It’s fantastic, fantastic for all the squad. I hope to win this cup. Wembley…it’s a big thing.”

A visibly frustrated Jurgen Klopp said: “I think we did really well we cannot create more chances than we did in the second half. We had big, big chances but no luck.”

Liverpool fans are certainly missing one man pretty badly right now …

Hull will play Manchester United tomorrow night to determine who the Saints will meet in the final at Wembley.
