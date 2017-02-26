Frank Lampard was the definition of a club legend when he addressed Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge

Despite Frank Lampard joining Manchester City after leaving Chelsea, the Blues fans still welcomed him back to Stamford Bridge as a king, and rightly so.

Across 649 appearances at the London club, Lampard scored an astonishing 211 goals, and won 11 major honours in blue.

And after his recent retirement from the game following a period playing in the MLS, the 38-year-old returned to Chelsea to finally say a proper goodbye.

We welcomed Frank Lampard back to Stamford Bridge on Saturday... pic.twitter.com/gyWVQePSPf — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 26, 2017

Frank took the microphone and told the fans: “All I want to say is, I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye properly, for whatever reason, and I always regretted that, and I want to thank the club for giving me the chance to do that.

“Most importantly, I want to thank all of you: everybody, thank you. Thank you. All my special memories of this place, and I feel them right now, are all our memories all together, and I couldn’t have done it without you. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“Thank you very much, I really appreciate everything. I love you all, thank you very much.”

Lampard won the Champions League, Europa League, four FA Cups, two League Cups and three Premier League titles in the most successful period in Chelsea’s history – we don’t think they’ll forget him in a hurry.