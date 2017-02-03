Frank Lampard hints at managerial career after ending his playing days

Frank Lampard hinted at targeting a future career in management when he announced the end of his 21-year playing career on Thursday.

The 38-year-old former England, Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham midfielder revealed he declined offers to continue playing.

"After 21 incredible years, I have decided that now is the right time to finish my career as a professional footballer," Lampard wrote on Instagram.

"Whilst I have received a number of exciting offers to continue playing at home and abroad, at 38 I feel now is the time to begin the next chapter in my life.

"Looking forward, I'm grateful to the FA (Football Association) for the opportunity to study for my coaching qualifications and I look forward to pursuing the off-field opportunities that this decision opens."

That leaves open the prospect of a return to Chelsea, who have long stated a desire to retain a lasting affinity with players of Lampard's generation, through ambassadorial, commercial or coaching roles.

Although with Antonio Conte's side nine points clear and favourites for the Premier League title, Lampard will likely have to wait to fulfil his ambition of managing the Blues.

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard retired last November and has since taken up a role with the Reds' academy.

A similar role at Chelsea would offer a possible route into management for Lampard.

Lampard received a glowing tribute from John Terry, his long-time friend and Chelsea team-mate.

"The GREATEST player in the history of our great football club," Terry wrote.

Gerrard, with whom Lampard tussled often in opposition and never quite gelled with England, added his congratulations to an "incredible player".

For club and country, Lampard made 1,019 appearances, scoring 302 goals. He left New York City FC last autumn.

His retirement statement was full of thanks - for West Ham, the club which gave him his debut in 1996, City, but most notably Chelsea.

He did not mention Swansea, where he made nine appearances on loan from the Hammers in 1995-96.

Swansea boss Paul Clement on Thursday revealed he had tried to coax Lampard back to south Wales, without success.

Lampard is Chelsea's record goalscorer. He scored 211 goals in 648 appearances over 13 years at the club he joined from West Ham for £11million in 2001.

He netted the goals in a win at Bolton which in 2005 secured the club's first championship title in 50 years.

And, with Terry suspended, Lampard was captain on the night Chelsea won the 2012 Champions League in Munich. He won every major club honour with the Blues.

"The largest part of my heart belongs to Chelsea, a club which has given me so many great memories," he added.

He scored against a record 39 Premier League opponents. And with England he netted 29 goals in 106 caps.

It is a 'goal' which was not awarded which gives him a lasting legacy on the field.

His 2010 World Cup strike against Germany clearly went across the line and expedited the introduction of goal-line technology.