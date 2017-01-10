Frank Lampard being interrupted by his dog in the gym is Premier League levels of cuteness

Frank Lampard managed to evade the attentions of many a Premier League defender in his time, but he was powerless to avoid the love of his dog.

Lamps can be seen working his core in the gym, with his dog close by – and the pooch was clearly unhappy about what it saw as a severe lack of attention.

Gyms and dogs don't mix 🙈😂 A video posted by Frank Lampard (@franklampard) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:12pm PST

Lampard bravely carries on in the face of a flurry of fluffiness, but can do no more after a short while.

Perhaps if Premier League defences had been made up of nothing more than cute pets, Lampard’s goal threat would have been diminished.