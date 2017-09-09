Frank de Boer reveals 'critical' meeting with Crystal Palace chairman

Frank de Boer has revealed he and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish had a "critical" two-hour meeting in which they discussed the club's troubling start to the season but remains "convinced" that he will succeed.

It is widely felt that after three defeats from three, the Dutchman needs to oversee victory in tomorrow's fixture at Burnley to retain his job as manager but he far from cut a figure feeling any strain.

After Sunday, Palace host Southampton, Huddersfield and Chelsea and visit both Manchester clubs in the coming weeks, meaning there is also minimal release from the challenges they face.

De Boer, however, believes he can be at Selhurst Park for "a very long time" because of how quickly other managers recover from underwhelming starts, his "good relationship" with Parish and the vision they shared upon his summer appointment.

His description of his meeting with the chairman as routine also dismissed suggestions theirs is a club in crisis, and came with the insistence that they continue to see eye to eye.

"There was only one meeting with him, of two hours, and I always make time for the chairman, to inform him how it's going and to have a good relationship with him," De Boer said.

"The tone was like always: we are very critical to each other, but what we discuss always stays inside. It's always fair, and at the end, when we leave, we have only one thought.

"I've a good relationship with the board, with Steve Parish, and we know what we want to achieve. We've the confidence the results will come, and of course, the sooner, the better. Everything is there to work in a perfect environment.

"If he doesn't know what we're doing here at the club then maybe he's going to speculate about it, so it's good that I'm the one who says: 'This is what we're going to do, this is what we already did, this is the idea behind it'. That's a normal working situation.

"The discussions we had before I signed my contract: we wanted to be a stable Premier League club, so it's a project, and you don't suddenly throw this overboard when you have a bad start."

De Boer cited the examples of the respected Louis van Gaal and Pep Guardiola, who respectively at Bayern Munich and Barcelona and under greater expectations won only one of their first four games, as proof he can similarly respond.

His options have been further strengthened by the availability of James Tomkins and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Sunday's fixture, even if Wilfried Zaha remains absent with a knee injury, and the 47-year-old said: "Van Gaal, when he started at Bayern Munich, lost and was then a Champions League finalist (at the end of the season).

"Suddenly it can change very quickly. When Guardiola started he lost, and everybody wondered what he was doing. Suddenly the puzzle fell together and he got the play he wanted. If we do what we can, it's going to be a very long time that I'm here.

"You can't compare Inter (Milan, De Boer's previous job that ended with the sack) with Crystal Palace.

"We're going to turn it around. I'm convinced."